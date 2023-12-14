Zameer Ahmed Khan helps in realisation of a dream of a specially abled sportsperson

Belagavi: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan realised the dream of an international athlete who wished to send her mother for the Umra yatra.

Rizwana, a specially abled sportsperson and a resident of Veerabhadra Nagar, Belagavi had mobilized Rs 25000 from the prize money she got through her participation and winning the prizes in various sports events. But still she was striving to mobilize another Rs 75,000 to arrange the Umra yatra for her mother.

Coming to know about it, Zameer Ahmed Khan called both Rizwana and her mother, Dilshad, and handed over the cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The duo thanked the minister for bearing the entire cost of the Umra Yatra. Rizwana 's father has passed away, and her mother runs the family by selling the clothes roadside.