ZEE unveils Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced the launch of its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the presence of Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses and Platforms, ZEE and Nitin Mittal, President – Technology and Data, ZEE. The sprawling 80,000 feet centre will be the company's epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot also paid a visit to the techcentre and interacted with the experts. He hailed the company's initiative to create employment opportunities for young professionals in the State.

With a sharp focus on delivering world-class entertainment, ZEE has constantly upgraded its technology capabilities to deliver unmatched experiences to its consumers globally. Through the capabilities being built at this centre, Zee Entertainment intends to leverage behavioural and derived data to personalise content and delivery, thereby increasing its reach across platforms.

The centre will build the metaverse network for the company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Basavaraj Bommai said, "For decades, Karnataka has maintained its position as the technology capital of the country and Bengaluru, its capital city, has now become the Silicon Valley of the nation. The ecosystem that Bengaluru has created, is difficult to replicate and has been created by none other than the citizens of the city.

The government of Karnataka is extremely delighted to be a part of ZEE's initiative and I am confident that its Technology and Innovation Centre will help accelerate the growth prospects of the State. Public-private partnership is essential for the growth and long-term success of any State and we will ensure that we walk shoulder to shoulder with ZEE in this journey."

Nitin Mittal said, "At the Tech and Innovation Centre, we are building ability for ZEE to leverage digital technologies to improve our reach and engage our customers anytime, anywhere across all devices. We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms. This Centre will build the metaverse future of ZEE including AR, VR, NFTs and relevant data models to our digital platforms."