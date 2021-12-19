Chennai: 2019 TNPSC scam

Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI investigation into the Tamil Nadu Public Service Corporation (TNPSC) Group IV scam of 2019, September.

According to the CB-CID chargesheet, 99 persons had taken the TNPSC examination for recruitment of Class IV employees using 'vanishing ink' at Rameswaram and Keelakarai examination centres and later with the help of two staff members of TNPSC tampered with the answer sheets while being transported in a van. The CB-CID arrested 118 persons.

However, the complainant argued that higher officials were involved in the case and two lower-level TNPSC officers will not be able to do such a scam without the connivance of higher officials.

The order of the division bench of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices Pushpa Satyanarayana and P Velmurugan passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Mohammed Razvi.

The court ordered the CBI to conduct a free and fair investigation and to complete the proceedings without any inordinate delay.