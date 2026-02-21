2 held for fatally stabbing man during robbery bid

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring another during a robbery bid in Rohini, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Rohit (29) and Durgesh alias Durgi (23), both residents of Sector 23 in Rohini, a senior police officer said. Acting on a PCR call received around 7 pm on February 16, police rushed a man found lying with stab wounds in Sector 23 to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The deceased was later identified as Amarnath Yadav. Sri Ram Yadav, who also sustained knife injuries in the incident, was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone during the attack, the officer said.

The probe suggested the involvement of two suspects, who were seen near the crime scene on a grey scooter on the day of the incident. On Thursday, police arrested one of the suspects, Rohit, who confessed to the crime during interroga-tion. Acting on the lead provided by Rohit, police arrested the coaccused, Durgesh, from his hideout, the officer said.