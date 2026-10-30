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Govt to conduct social status survey next year

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Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, he said a special commission headed by a retired High Court judge will be formed to conduct a social status survey in Tamil Nadu after the central government completes the population census.

Govt to conduct social status survey next year
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Govt to conduct social status survey next year

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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will take up a social status survey in February or March 2027, following the completion of the Centre’s Census exercise, state Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, he said a special commission headed by a retired High Court judge will be formed to conduct a social status survey in Tamil Nadu after the central government completes the population census.

“Once formed, the commission will be tasked with conducting a statewide audit that will analyse the social status and caste demographics of the population.”

On the northeast monsoon preparedness, he said, “Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay advised all ministers to remain alert and take precautionary measures ahead of the anticipated rainy season and upcoming cyclones.”

The Hans India
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Tamil Nadu Social Status SurveyTamil Nadu GovernmentCaste DemographicsR Nirmal KumarNortheast Monsoon Preparedness
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