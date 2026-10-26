- Cyclone Arnab likely to intensify today; heavy rain forecast in TN, Andhra
- Two dead as building slabs collapse in Delhi's Harsh Vihar
- ‘His noble thoughts will continue to nurture, flourish nation in every era’: PM Modi on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das’s kirtan in Mumbai
- ‘Let us draw inspiration from ideals of Lord Ram and pledge never to accept discrimination’: CM Yogi on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
- 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be inaugurated in Parliament House complex today
- Odisha ramps up cyclone evacuations
- Lula wins fourth term as Brazilian President in runoff
Heavy rain forces school closures in parts of TN today
In Short
Rain lashed Allinagaram, Annanji, Vadapudupatti and Aranmanai Pudur near Theni, while downpours affected motorists in several parts of Kanniyakumari district, including Kuzhithurai, Marthandam, Arumanai, Kulasekaram and Thuckalay.
Chennai: Heavy rain triggered by the strengthening northeast monsoon has prompted authorities to declare a holiday for schools in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, while educational institutions in Chengalpattu district will function as usual.
District Collectors have announced school holidays across Coimbatore, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram districts. In the Nilgiris, the closure applies only to schools in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundah taluks. Schools elsewhere in the hill district will remain open. Schools in Periyakulam taluk of Theni district have also been given a holiday following persistent rain along the foothills of the Kodaikanal hills.
The announcement comes amid a red alert for exceptionally heavy rainfall in Theni district.
Puducherry Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced a holiday for schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions. In Kallakurichi district, holidays have been declared for selected institutions, including Porasakurichi Panchayat Union Middle School, Virugavur Panchayat Union Primary School, Virugavur Government Higher Secondary School, Government Model Higher Secondary School, and Eriyur Panchayat Union Middle School in Chinnasalem block.
Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu Collector clarified that schools and colleges across the district would operate normally. The closures follow widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu as a weather system over the central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified.
According to the forecast cited in the announcement, the system is expected to strengthen into a cyclone, bringing further rain to several parts of the state. The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms in Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Other areas could receive moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds.
Rain lashed Allinagaram, Annanji, Vadapudupatti and Aranmanai Pudur near Theni, while downpours affected motorists in several parts of Kanniyakumari district, including Kuzhithurai, Marthandam, Arumanai, Kulasekaram and Thuckalay.
In Tiruvannamalai, devotees undertaking girivalam for the Aippasi full moon braved overnight rain with umbrellas and raincoats. In Palani, rainfall intensified at night, with wall collapses damaging houses along the Palani-Old Dharapuram Road.
The holiday orders cover Monday alone. In districts where closures have been restricted to specified taluks or individual institutions, the announcements do not extend to all schools across the district. The Nilgiris administration specifically said schools in the remaining taluks would function normally.
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic