Madras High Court Has Issued Notice On A Petition To Release The Assassins Of Rajiv Gandhi
- The Madras High Court issued notice to the Central and State governments in response to a petition by Nalini Sriharan.
- She asked the court to order the State government to release all seven defendants in the case without waiting for the Governor's approval.
On Friday, the Madras High Court issued notice to the Central and State governments in response to a petition by Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who requested that all of them be released without waiting for the Tamil Nadu Governor's approval.
Along with Nalini,Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, and Robert Payas together are serving life sentences for assassinating the previous Prime Minister during a political rally close there in May 1991. She asked the court to order the State government to release all seven defendants in the case without waiting for the Governor's approval.