Tamil Nadu records 10 fresh Covid cases, 5 came from abroad

Chennai: In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which five patients tested positive upon their arrival from abroad, authorities said on Saturday.



Of the five, two each came from the UAE and Singapore, while one arrived from France.

The rest five cases were reported from Chengalpattu (three), Kancheepuram (one) and Tiruppur (one).

Chennai did report any new Covid cases in the said period.

According to the state's Public Health Department, there are currently 31 active Covid-19 cases in the state.