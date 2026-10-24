Drivers exhorted to enhance driving skills for safe travel

Visakhapatnam: APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager B Appalanaidu suggested that drivers have to remain alert and focused while driving, stressing that passengers safety must be their top priority amid increasing city traffic. During an inspection at the Maddilapalem city depot on Friday, he addressed training sessions organised for regular APSRTC drivers and on-call drivers, offering several suggestions to improve driving skills and ensure safe journeys. He emphasised the need to continuously upgrade skills and remain vigilant while performing their duties.

Appalanaidu instructed drivers to thoroughly inspect their buses at least half an hour before putting them into service each morning. He stressed the importance of checking brakes, tyres, lights and other critical components to ensure that buses are in good working condition. He also advised drivers to coordinate with conductors to ensure smooth operations and passenger safety.

Highlighting the increased risk of accidents at bus stations and bus stops, the Regional Manager called on drivers to exercise extra caution in vulnerable areas. He particularly urged them to remain alert when children, senior citizens and other pedestrians cross the road in front of the buses.

The Regional Manager also stressed the importance of obeying traffic signals and following the instructions of traffic police. He advised drivers to park buses properly on the left side of the road, avoid compromising passenger safety and pick up and drop off passengers only at designated stops.

Appala Naidu appealed to the drivers to treat passengers politely and provide reliable services. Depot managers and supervisors monitor drivers' performance daily to ensure compliance with safety standards, he added. He said that all drivers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and make safe travel their primary objective of every journey. Maddilapalem city depot assistant manager Naidu, supervisor Prasanthi and safety driving instructors participated in the programme.