"Prof. A. Amruthavalli Wins International Research Excellence Award for Eco-Friendly Agricultural Innovations"

GUNTUR: Advancing environmentally friendly agricultural practices through scientific research, Professor A. Amruthavalli, senior professor at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), has received international recognition for her contributions to agricultural microbiology and sustainable farming. She was honoured with the ‘Award for Excellence in Research’ at the 9th Asian PGPR International Conference held in Goa from October 23 to 25, 2026, for her research on developing low-cost biofertilizer production technology.

Her work focuses on harnessing the potential of beneficial microorganisms to improve soil health, support crop protection and explore sustainable alternatives for agriculture. By investigating affordable, biology-based technologies, Professor Amruthavalli is contributing to research that could help farmers adopt more environmentally responsible farming practices, subject to successful field validation and effective implementation.

"Low-Cost Biofertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture."

With more than three decades of experience in teaching and research in the field of plant and microbial sciences, Professor Amruthavalli has been exploring the application of beneficial microorganisms in agriculture. Her research on low-cost biofertilizer production is particularly significant in the context of growing interest in soil health, sustainable crop production and environmentally conscious farming methods.

Biofertilizers utilise beneficial microorganisms to support plant nutrient availability and soil biological activity. Research into affordable production technologies could help make such inputs more accessible to farmers and encourage the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Her work reflects the importance of scientific innovation in developing practical solutions that balance agricultural productivity with environmental protection.

Exploring Biological Approaches to Crop Protection.

At the international conference, Professor Amruthavalli delivered a key presentation on the use of fungi for disease management in tomato and chilli crops. Her presentation highlighted the potential of beneficial fungi and other microorganisms as biological tools for crop protection.

Biological approaches to plant disease management are attracting increasing attention as researchers explore ways to complement conventional crop protection methods and reduce reliance on chemical inputs where effective alternatives are available. Such research is important for developing integrated crop management strategies that protect plant health while taking environmental sustainability into account.

The effectiveness of these approaches depends on scientific validation, field performance and appropriate application under local agricultural conditions. Professor Amruthavalli’s research contributes to this wider effort to explore practical, eco-friendly options for farmers.

International Academic Engagement.

Professor Amruthavalli also served as one of the conveners of a panel discussion at the conference, which brought together delegates from China, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea. The international gathering provided a platform for scientific exchange and discussion on developments in plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria and related areas of agricultural research.

Her participation as a speaker and panel convener underscores her engagement with the international research community. She has also participated in scientific conferences in countries including Japan and Taiwan and has previously received a Lifetime Achievement Award, according to the information available.

"An Inspiration to Women Researchers and Young Scientists."

The international recognition marks an important milestone in Professor Amruthavalli’s long academic and research career. Her work demonstrates how scientific inquiry into microorganisms, soil health and crop disease management can address issues relevant to farmers and environmental sustainability.

Her achievement is also an encouraging example for women students and young researchers aspiring to pursue careers in science. Her research journey highlights the value of sustained academic commitment, curiosity and a focus on developing knowledge with potential benefits for society.

Through her continued work on biofertilizers and biological crop protection, Professor A. Amruthavalli is helping advance research aimed at healthier soils, more sustainable crop management and environmentally responsible agriculture. Her international recognition brings renewed attention to the importance of scientific research in supporting farmers and safeguarding the environment for future generations.