1 Lakh super-spreaders get jabs

Hyderabad: Nearly one lakh people among the high-risk groups were vaccinated on the first day of a special vaccination drive across the state organised by the Health department.

The vaccination drive will continue for one week to cover all the people from this specific group. The Health department has identified about 7.87 lakh high-risk groups in Telangana from various sectors who are fall under the category of super spreaders.

The figure of those who got vaccinated was short of expected target mainly on account of lockdown in the state. In Hyderabad too, low count was recorded in many of the centres in the city which administered doses below 500. Though the Health department partnered with departments like Civil Supplies, GHMC and others to reach the people, the target could not be achieved. Authorities struggled to take people to the vaccination centres.

State authorities have made arrangements to vaccinate three lakh cab and autorickshaw drivers, three lakh vendors from vegetable, meat, flower markets, saloons and kirana shops, 80,000 from the Department of Civil Supplies.

Another interesting aspect was that there were lapses on the part of the administration in making necessary arrangements at the vaccination centres. Though the number who turned up was less than what was expected, those who turned up had to wait for hours to get the shot. Even proper arrangements to ensure social distancing were not made. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the vaccination centres in Hyderabad to monitor the special drive. Speaking to reporters, he said the drive is going on successfully in the state and the response from the districts is satisfactory. The drive will continue for a week.