1,169 caught for drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk driving, the Cyberabad traffic police caught 252 during late-night checks conducted on weekends across multiple locations under the Commissionerate. In Hyderabad, 917 cases were booked in a week.

With increase in alcohol-related crashes in city, the police led a drive against intoxicated drivers in various locations under the Tri Commissionerate limits. The police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend.

According to the Cyberabad traffic police, they had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. Out of a total of 252 vehicles checked during the drive, 199 were two-wheelers, 10 were three-wheelers, and 43 were four-wheelers. The police said that 24 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. Three persons were in age group of 18-20. The highest offenders (92) were aged between 21-30; 87 were of in 21-30 age group; 54 offenders 41-50 years old.

All apprehended individuals will be presented before the court.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police conducted a drive against drunk driving between May 17 and 23 caught 917 offenders. Of them, 779 were two-wheelers, 53 three-wheelers, 83 cars and two heavy vehicles. The police said 38 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. Thirteen were aged 18-20; while the highest offenders were aged between 21-30, with 374 offenders; 334 caught were aged 31-40 years; 151 were 41-50 years old. A total of 75 persons were convicted and sentenced to jail in drunk-drive cases.

The police warned the citizens if they indulge in driving under influence of alcohol and cause accidents resulting in fatalities, they will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). It carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said a police officer.