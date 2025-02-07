1,494 awareness sessions held in National Road Safety month

Hyderabad: In view of the National Road Safety month 2025, the Rachakonda Road Safety wing, along with the traffic police, conducted over 1,494 awareness programmes in the Rachakonda Commissionerate area. Rachakonda stood first in Telangana to bring awareness among the citizens about road safety.

During the month, the L&O wing conducted 708 awareness sessions. The traffic wing held 378 and TTI 408 awareness sessions.

Through the sessions, road safety awareness message has been spread to a total of around 2,24,100 persons across the Rachakonda area.

Aimed at keeping the road accidents under control, the Rachakonda police have taken up modern initiatives to spread public awareness about road safety. Pedestrians, students, RTC/lorry/auto drivers, bus stands were made part of awareness programmes. Students and journalists were actively involved in spreading awareness vastly in their respective modes.

The awareness sessions were organised in educational institutions to make the students aware of road safety norms. TTI and E-Challan wing of Rachakonda had a significant role /participation in conducting these programmes.

A mega event was also organised by the Rachakonda Commissionerate in collaboration with the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) under the leadership of Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, to commemorate National Road Safety Month 2025 at ACE Engineering College, Ghatkesar.

He elaborated on significance of road safety and how adhering to norms can save lives. Road accident victims’ families, students, drivers and media persons attended.