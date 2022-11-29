15-yr-old bags bronze in Junior level boxing Championship

Hyderabad: Displaying a great passion of rolling with punches, Mohammed Farhan, a 15-year-old 10th class student from Attapur won the bronze medal under 60-65 kg bout in a three-day boxing competition at Shaikpet.

The Telangana Boxing Federation organised the 4th Junior Boys and 6th Elite Women State Boxing Championship 2022 at the GHMC Sports Complex, Shaikpet. The three-day sports event concluded on November 27 wherein all the boxers who won were honoured with awards. Mohammed Farhan, the young student of Shree Chaitanya School, Attapur won the bronze medal under 60-65 kg bout.

He learned the skills of keeping the guard up, pulling back the opponent and rolling with punches under the guidance of his coach Naresh, the manager of Nfit Boxing Club, at L B Stadium. Mohammed Faran was honoured with the bronze medal by the president of Telangana Boxing Federation B D Manmohan along with citation. Male and female boxers from almost all the districts participated in the competition and displayed their passion of boxing.