  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

17-year-old cancer patient Praneetha Jagtap seeks financial help

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 7:40 AM IST
17-year-old cancer patient Praneetha Jagtap seeks financial help
X

Hyderabad: The family of 17-year-old student Praneetha Jagtap has appealed to philanthropists for financial assistance to help her fight blood cancer.

Praneetha, a resident of Aliabad and a first-year student at Sharada College, has been undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Banjara Hills. Senior Congress leader K Venkatesh, who visited the hospital on Thursday, appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and donors to extend support to the young student.

Admitted 10 days ago, Praneetha comes from a poor family and requires 150 ml of blood transfusion every day, costing Rs 15,000 per day. Her parents are unable to bear the expenses and are pleading with donors to help save their daughter.

Doctors have advised that Praneetha will require about six months of continuous treatment. Venkatesh urged the Chief Minister and public donors to come forward and offer financial help as per their ability to ensure her treatment continues without interruption.

Tags

Blood Cancer TreatmentPraneetha JagtapFinancial AssistanceHealthcare SupportHyderabad News

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

BCCI invites applications for head of cricket education role at CoE in Bengaluru

BCCI invites applications for head of cricket education role at CoE in Bengaluru

National News

More
Share it
X