17-year-old cancer patient Praneetha Jagtap seeks financial help

Hyderabad: The family of 17-year-old student Praneetha Jagtap has appealed to philanthropists for financial assistance to help her fight blood cancer.

Praneetha, a resident of Aliabad and a first-year student at Sharada College, has been undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Banjara Hills. Senior Congress leader K Venkatesh, who visited the hospital on Thursday, appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and donors to extend support to the young student.

Admitted 10 days ago, Praneetha comes from a poor family and requires 150 ml of blood transfusion every day, costing Rs 15,000 per day. Her parents are unable to bear the expenses and are pleading with donors to help save their daughter.

Doctors have advised that Praneetha will require about six months of continuous treatment. Venkatesh urged the Chief Minister and public donors to come forward and offer financial help as per their ability to ensure her treatment continues without interruption.