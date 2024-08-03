19-yr-old student dies in Shaikpet flyover crash

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the city when a 19-year-old BBA student lost his life in a car accident after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a flyover. The incident occurred at the Shaikpet flyover near Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam. The police suspect the victim may have dozed off, resulting in the mishap.

The deceased was identified as Charan, a student of ICFAI University. According to the police, the incident occurred when Charan was driving from Nandi Hills towards Raidurgam. The impact of the crash left the car completely mangled, killing the student on the spot. The police reported that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

The police said that when Charan reached near FDDI, he lost control of the wheel and crashed into a flyover pillar. He was reportedly alone in the vehicle and driving at high speed. “We suspect he may have fallen asleep while driving, resulting in the mishap. The impact was severe, crushing the driver’s cabin. The steering wheel struck his chest, causing grievous injuries, and he died on the spot,” said a police officer.

Other motorists who witnessed the accident alerted the police. The police officers rushed to the scene and found Charan deceased. His body was trapped in the driver's cabin, making it difficult to remove. The police confirmed that Charan died on the spot, and it took two hours to retrieve his body from the mangled car.

Preliminary investigations suggest excessive speed as the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and is under investigation. Following a complaint, the body was shifted to the hospital for a postmortem.