194 grievances received in GHMC Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, R V Karnan, has instructed officials to swiftly address the complaints received during the Prajavani programme. The public hearing, held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, saw citizens from various areas present their grievances directly to the Commissioner.

The Commissioner emphasized that officials must not be careless and directed the Heads of Departments to diligently tackle each petitioner’s issue without allowing the same problems to recur. He carefully reviewed the complaints and instructed relevant officials to ensure their quick resolution.

A total of 194 complaints were received in the public hearing across the GHMC headquarters and all circle offices. At the headquarters alone, 81 complaints were filed. The Town Planning Department received the most with 42, followed by the Land Acquisition Department with 10. The Engineering Department received 7 complaints, while the Tax, Sanitation, and Administration departments each received 4. Additionally, the Housing Department received 3 complaints, and the Finance, Project, UBD, and Vigilance departments received 2 or 1 each.

Meanwhile, a total of 113 complaints were received in the six zones under GHMC’s jurisdiction. The Kukatpally Zone recorded the highest number with 51, followed by the Secunderabad Zone with 29, and the Serilingampally Zone with 17. The Charminar Zone received 8 complaints, while the L B Nagar and Khairtabad Zones each received 4.

Additional Commissioners Pankaja, Geetha Radhika Venugopal, Mangatayaru, along with Chief Engineers and other officers, were present at the meeting.