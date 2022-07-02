1st day of two-day BJP NEC meeting ends

Hyderabad: The first day of the two-day BJP National Executive meeting in the presence of the top leadership including national president JP Nadda, several Central Ministers, Chief Ministers of 19 States, presidents of BJP's state units and others, has ended at HICC in Hyderabad. According to the sources, the BJP is believed to have discussed over NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the recently formed Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra under the political agenda. The strengthening of the Indian economy is also on the party's agenda. A photo exhibition was held at 6 pm to display the photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Hyderabad had attended the NEC meeting and also expected to address the NEC meeting on Sunday. He will also address a public rally at the Parade grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a verbal war broke out between BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Modi at the airport when he arrived in Hyderabad. However, KCR received Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport a couple of hours before Modi landed at the same airport.

Reacting to KCR's absence, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Cooperative federalism in letter & spirit is cornerstone of our democracy. Breaching protocol on purpose yet again, Telangana CM has insulted institution of both CM & PM. KCR can hide but his corrupt politics will not remain hidden."

Commenting on the development, Telangana Minister T Srinivas Yadav had said earlier, "Why should he receive him? As per the protocol, a state representative is supposed to go and give an invitation. So, I am going there to receive him as a Minister."

Earlier in the day, hitting out at the opposition parties, BJP chief JP Nadda said that while opposing the Prime Minister they have started opposing the country. Nadda was speaking at two days BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which started here on Saturday.

Speaking about Nadda's inaugural address, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "While our president spoke about constructive politics of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister he reflected on the destruction opposition parties are thrusting upon the people of the country. The opposition is mostly family oriented. Opposition parties have time and again tried to ensure that the policies and programmes of the government which are dedicated to building a resurgent India, are met with destruction and disruption."

"Nadda ji said that while opposing Prime Minister Modi, they (opposition parties) have started opposing the country. It is unfortunate that opposition parties are unaware about the responsibility."

Irani also said that Nadda in his address paid homage to BJP workers of West Bengal and Kerala who met with many challenges and were slaughtered and assaulted, while party workers in Jammu and Kashmir confronted those who wanted to break India.

She further said that during his address, the BJP chief mentioned the pro-poor welfare policies of the Modi government.

"BJP chief spoke elaborately on government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 crore people, PM Awas Yojana which provided more than three crore houses, Ayushman Bharat and others," Irani said.

She said that Nadda also congratulated the BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for their majestic win in recent state assembly polls.

Soon after the NEC meeting State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior Dr K Laxman met the Central senior leaders. It is said that the senior leaders have enquired about the political situation in the state and also the strength of the saffron party in Telangana. According to the sources, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath along with some senior leaders will visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in the city on Sunday.