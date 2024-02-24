1st Haj training camp for pilgrims tomorrow

Hyderabad: The first Haj training camp for the intending Haj pilgrims for Haj-2024 will be held on Sunday from 10am to 4pm at Hi-Tech Garden Function Hall in MoosaramBagh Old Malakpet.

The Telangana State Haj Committee Executive Officer Shaik Liyakat Hussain requested all the Haj pilgrims to attend the training camp.

Mohammed Shabbir Ali, Advisor, SC, ST, BC, and Minorities Welfare, Government of Telangana, will inaugurate the 1st Haj training camp. The camp will be attended by Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary of Government, Minorities Welfare Department.

According to TSHC, separate arrangements will be made for lady Haj pilgrims at Al Palace Function Hall, beside Hi-Tech Garden Function Hall. The intending Haj pilgrims are requested not to bring minor children along with them during the Haj training camps. The Haj pilgrims are also requested to bring a notebook and pen to note down important points during the training camp.

Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Shaik-ul-Jamia, Jamia Nizamia will deliver lectures on Fazaite-Haj, Maulana Mufti Tajamul Hussain, Imaam-o-Khateeb, Masjid Hussaini, Vijay Nagar colony will deliver lectures on Manasik-e-Haj, Umrah, and Maulana Hafiz Abdul Rasheed Talha Nomani will deliver lectures on Aadaab-e-Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah and Irfan Shareef. The Executive Officer will explain important logistic arrangements and Haj journey preparations.

For more details, the Haj pilgrims may contact 23298793 or in person at the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee, Haj House in Nampally. The Haj pilgrims are requested to maintain punctuality.