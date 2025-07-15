Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Coalition govt committed to resolving public issues
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Melbet Bangladesh Review: Legal Info, Games & Payments
- Visakhapatnam guy gets whooping amount in APL season 4 auction
- Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia
- Tesla all set to drive into India market with first showroom in Mumbai
- Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey
- Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries
- AIYF demands job notifications, unemployment allowance
2-day AICC BC Advisory Council meet from today
Highlights
7 leaders from State invited to event being held in Bengaluru
Hyderabad: A team of seven leaders from the state will be attending a 2-day AICC BC Advisory Council meeting to be held in Bengaluru from Tuesday. This will be led by PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Along with Mahesh Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao will be present as special invitees. Ministers Konda Surekha, Vakiti Srihari, MP Anil Yadav, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud will also be present.
Mahesh Kumar Goud is likely to speak during the meeting over the issue of 42 % BC reservation and successful completion of the caste survey in the State.
Next Story