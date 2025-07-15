2-day AICC BC Advisory Council meet from today

Hyderabad: A team of seven leaders from the state will be attending a 2-day AICC BC Advisory Council meeting to be held in Bengaluru from Tuesday. This will be led by PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Along with Mahesh Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao will be present as special invitees. Ministers Konda Surekha, Vakiti Srihari, MP Anil Yadav, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud will also be present.

Mahesh Kumar Goud is likely to speak during the meeting over the issue of 42 % BC reservation and successful completion of the caste survey in the State.