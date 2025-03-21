2 persons held with ganja worth Rs 1.5L

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Chikkadpally police conducted joint operation and apprehended two persons involved in the possession of ganja. The police seized three kgs of ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh from them.

The police arrested Dara Sravan alias Appa, a ganja peddler and Shaikh Azhar of Maharashtra, a ganja supplier.

According to the police, the ganja peddler Sravan is native of Hyderabad who purchases ganja from the interstate supplier Azhar native of Maharashtra. The peddler has been working as a cab driver. Whenever he goes to Maharashtra on driving duty, he purchases ganja from Azhar and sells it in Hyderabad to needy customers at higher price. For the past six months he has been engaged in this illegal trade to earn easy money and enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) requests the public of Hyderabad to refrain from substance abuse and parents are advised to keep a watch on the activities of their children to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs. Any information pertaining to drug abuse may be given at mobile number - 8712661601 to HNEW team.