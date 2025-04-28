20 babus shifted in major rejig in TG

Hyderabad: In major reshuffle, the Telangana Government has transferred 20 IAS officers and posted them in different wings on Sunday. Special Chief Secretary to IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, MA &UD Secretary Dana Kishore, Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi among the others were transferred and posted in other departments.

Senior IAS official Jayesh Ranjan, who vied for the Chief Secretary post, has been transferred and posted as Special

Chief Secretary to Government & CEO, Industry & Investment SpecialCell in CMO and Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED).

Sanjay Kumar , the 1995 batch IAS officer and Special Chief Secretary to Labour and Employment, was posted as Special Chief Secretary to Industries & Commerce Departmentand Information Technology.

Jayesh Ranjan was also placed in FAC of the post of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Youth Advancements, Tourism and Culture department and Director,Archaeology.

Ahead of Miss World competition, removal of Smitha Sabharwal as Tourism Secretary assumed significance after her controversial remarks against the government recently. Smitha Sabharwal was posted as Secretary to state Finance Commission.

MA & UD Secretary Dana Kishore was posted as Principal Secretary to Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department. TKSreedevi, Commissioner & Director of MunicipalAdministration, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Municipal Administration (outside HMDA). She is also placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (for Municipalities & Corporations outside ORR).

Shashank Goel, Director General, MCR HRD Institute was transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Centre for Good Governance. He also placed in FAC of the post of Director General, EPTRI, duly relieving Ahmad Nadeem. GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi was transferred and posted as Secretary to Metropolitan Area & UrbanDevelopment Department (HMDA limits).RVKarnan, Director, Health & Family Welfare was transferred and posted as Commissioner, GHMC.

KShashanka, Commissioner, State Flagship projects, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Future City DevelopmentAuthority (FCDA). He will continue in FAC of the post of Director, Mines & Geology.

SHarish, IAS(2015), Special Commissioner, I and PR and E.O..Secretary, GA(I&PR) Department was transferred and posted as CMD,GENCO, duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania fromFAC of the said post. Harish was also placed in FAC of the post of SplCommissioner, I&PR & E.O. Spl Secretary, GA(I&PR) Department. He will also continue in FAC of the post of JointSecretary to Government (DM), Revenue Department.

KNikhila, CEO, TGIRD was placed in FAC of the post of Secretary & CEO, Telangana Human Rights Commission. S.Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Joint Secretary to CM was transferred and posted as Director, Health & Family Welfare vice RV Karnan transferred.

SSangeetha Satyanarayana was also placed in FAC ofthe post of CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust, duly relievingRVKarnan from FAC of the said post.

SVenkata Rao, Director, Protocol and Joint Secretary to Government (Protocol), GAD is transferred and posted as Director, Endowments.He is also placed in FAC of the post ofExecutive Officer, Yadagirigutta Temple.

PKatyayani Devi, Joint Managing Director, State Finance Corporation was transferred and posted as Addl CEO, SERP.

EV Narsimha Reddy , Director, School Education was transferred and posted as Addl CEO, Industry& Investment Cell & SPEED. He was also placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd(MRDCL), duly relieving MDana Kishore from FAC of the said post.

Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao, Managing Director,Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation(TGMSIDC) was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC.GPhaneendra Reddy, Chief Rationing Officer, Hyderabad was transferred and posted as Managing Director, TGMSIDC.

Kadhiravan, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, PR & RD.