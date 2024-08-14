20 startups selected for AIC’s Sustainability Cohort

Hyderabad: 20 startups have been selected to join the Sustainability Cohort of the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) and T-Hub.

According to officials, this initiative reflects a growing commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to support entrepreneurs pioneering sustainable solutions. Out of 220 applicants, 20 startups have been selected to join the Sustainability Cohort. Amongst the selected startups are: Earthtech India, Ambiator Private Limited, Hubeco Green Ventures Pvt Ltd, Reverent Technologies Private Ltd, Myplan8, Sheen Solar, Zero Carbon One, NetZero Living, Visarj Systems, Sustech Innovations, V Transform, Airth, Nanowings, Renote, Newboo, Thinksmart Technologies (Clean Carbon), Electrik Bee Private Limited (Solarfix), CI Metrics, and Goodeebag.

“The selected startups will benefit from a comprehensive support system designed to accelerate their growth and impact. Each startup will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields—industry leaders, academics, and investors—who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice. The programme also includes a series of workshops and webinars that cover essential areas such as business development, fundraising, marketing strategies, and customer acquisition,” said a senior officer.

To further enhance their potential, startups will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a network of potential investors, offering a platform to secure vital funding. T-Hub will also facilitate collaborations between these startups and established corporations, helping to speed up product development and market entry.

Additionally, participants will gain access to T-Hub’s state-of-the-art facilities, including co-working spaces, prototyping labs, and networking events, ensuring they have all the resources needed to thrive, he added.