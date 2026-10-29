- UN chief saddened by Spain train accident
- Nitin Nabin to chair key meeting of BJP's General Secretaries today
- Maoist influence on the wane: Security expert
- Court gags Congress MLCs over KTR defamation row
- Jayesh Ranjan shifted from MA&UD, Navin Mittal shifted out of Energy Dept
- Hyderabad traffic police lay down safety rules for TGSRTC drivers
- HYDRAA clears Muski lake debris, fences boundaries
- Kondareddypally to become 100 pc solar powered village
20 years jail for POCSO offender
In Short
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 and directed that compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh be awarded to the victim
Hyderabad: The Special Fast Track Court for Rape and POCSO Cases has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a serious case involving the sexual abuse of a minor girl.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 and directed that compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh be awarded to the victim. The complainant was living with the accused, Jarpula Ganesh, in a live-in relationship, along with her minor daughter. During this period, the accused allegedly subjected the girl to repeated sexual abuse and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.
He also allegedly intimidated the complainant and her daughter by threatening to circulate their explicit photographs and videos on social media platforms. On October 29, 2024, the accused allegedly lured the complainant and her daughter to an isolated location in Mamidipally village, where he attempted to sexually assault the minor girl again. However, after hearing the complainant’s loud cries for help and facing her resistance, the accused fled the s
CM Revanth Reddy nudges officials to prevent water crisis in Hyderabad
Rice prices hit century in Telangana
Telangana districts see spells of rains, courtesy Arnab
Cyclone Arnab devastates AP coast
MPTC, ZPTC polls rescheduled to Nov 5
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line