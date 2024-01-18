24th ‘Hyderabad Kesari’ championship from Jan 27

Rangareddy: To beat the chilling weather wrestlers in the city are hit the mat again as the World Professional Wrestling Hub (WPWH) and BAMAS Akhada, Barkas, under the banner of Samaj Sevak Welfare Association have planned a two-day wrestling championship from January 27, at Barkas Playground.

Aspiring wrestlers from different clubs--known as ‘akhadas’ in the city and surrounding areas--will square-off each other to wrest ‘Kesari’, a title synonym for an acclaimed wrestler who flattens all opponents by displaying agility and technique during the competitions.

Disclosing details of the championship at a press conference here on Tuesday, president of the Hyderabad Amateur Wrestling Association B Santosh Yadav. said, “the two-day event is titled “24th Hyderabad Kesari”.

He said “weighing of wrestlers will be held on January 25 from 10 am to 12 noon at Barkas Playground. Only one wrestler from each unit of the weight category will be allowed to participate.

The competitions will be powered with rules mandated by the Wrestling Federation of India. No former title winners are to participate in the competition.”

“The competitions provide the emerging and aspiring young wrestlers an opportunity to go to the mat and display their physical abilities with grips and tricks,” said Khalid Bin Mohammed Bamas, general secretary of the association. They will be held under the expert supervision of acclaimed wrestlers who represented the State at various arenas across the country.

Former wrestler Osman Al-Hajri, vice-president of the association, J Shalender Singh and C Kiran Yadav, general secretaries, Naser Khulaqhi, joint secretary, K Lingam and organizing secretary Mohd Islam were presented at the press meet.