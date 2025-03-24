25 years on, Hindu woman continues to keep roza during Ramzan in city

Hyderabad: In an instance of communal amity in Old City, Munni Bai who is following her mother-in-law’s footstep in holding fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. Supported by her children and grandchildren, this has been a practice for the past 25 years by the second generation of the family residing in Raheempura in Mangalhat area.

The strange reason cited by the woman is her family’s tradition and dedication towards a nearby Dargah which is housed just a few metres away from her residence. The Dargah of Saint Hazrat Syed Kaleemullah Shah Quadri remains under the guard of family for decades, protecting from the encroachers. “My mother-in-law who devoted her life to this Dargah had dedicated her time and energy during her lifetime. She also observed fasting during Ramzan. After she passed away, incidentally, on the day one of Ramzan while fasting about 25 years ago, I continued the practice and took care of this shrine,” she explained.

Elaborating over the mystifying sentiment by the family, Munni Bai representing Lodha community recalls how her mother-in-law and later herself had visions of the saint Syed Kaleemullah. This shrine is located in one of the oldest graveyards and is mentioned under the name Syed Imam Ali Shah Saheb in the Gazette. “Ever since I was married here I watched my mother-in-law place her concentration on this shrine. As she had visions about the saint, she not only dedicated herself but also observed fasting during Ramzan. I was very much supportive of what she was doing. Later after she passed away, I continued as I had visions about this saint and also my mother in law would appear in dreams. As I also began dedicating myself to the practice, the occurrences have come down,” she continued.

The family has been organising different events including Urs of the saints with the active participation of the local Muslim community. As part of protecting the shrine, the family has been spending from its savings and built a proper structure. “In the past, we have raised funds through chit funds towards building this structure. We have been urging the Waqf board to improve the basic amenities like bathrooms here. At least now the authorities must sanction funds,” she hopes.