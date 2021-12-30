3 chairmen of corporations assume office, greeted by KTR

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders who have been nominated chairman of three corporations took charge on Wednesday. They include Manne Krishank, P Jaganmohan Rao and G Nagesh, who took over as chairman of State Mineral Development Corporation and Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS) and Telangana Beverages Corporation respectively.

Minister KT Rama Rao attended the event where Krishank assumed charge of the chairman of MDC. Extending greetings, KTR wished him all the best. Rao congratulated Krishank on the occasion.Manne Krishank

Jaganmohan Rao took over as chairman of TSTS and G Nagesh as SBC head. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others greeted them.

Dayakar Rao advised them to serve their corporations as per the CM's directions and expectations. Meanwhile, the Sheep and Goat Development Corporation Chairman D Balaraj Yadav would take charge on Thursday.