3 die in car rams into container in Hyderabad

Three people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a container from the rear end here on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Karunakar Reddy (48), his wife Sarala and her sister Sandhya.

The accident occurred when the trio was returning to home after attending a birthday party in Narsannapet of Jagadevpur mandal. All the three were dead on the spot.

Karunkar Reddy, a native of Chinnakistapur of Jagadevpur mandal in Siddipet was residing at Chilukanagar in Uppal along with his wife, a son and a daughter.

The police rushed to the place and shifted the bodies for autopsy. An investigation is underway.