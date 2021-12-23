3 held for smuggling drugs from Goa to Hyderabad

Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested three people for smuggling drugs from Goa to Hyderabad for the upcoming New Year celebrations. Cyberabad commissioner of police Stephen Ravindra said that around 183 grams of cocaine, 44 MDMA (Ecstasy) drug, three mobile phones were seized. Theon Thursday arrested three people for smuggling drugs from Goa to Hyderabad for the upcoming New Year celebrations. Cyberabad commissioner of police Stephen Ravindra said that around 183 grams of cocaine, 44 MDMA (Ecstasy) drug, three mobile phones were seized.

The worth of the drug seized is estimated to be of Rs 26,28,000, the CP said, adding that a case under NDPS act has been registered against them.

"The prime accused Jawood alias Jood obtained the drugs from Hyderabad who is at large. Meanwhile, around 181 grams of cocaine was seized from Mohammad Ashraf from Tolichowki. The drugs were also recovered from Rameshwara Sravan Kumar from Nizampet and Charan Tej from Prakasam district," the CP said.

He said that around 202 drugs cases were registered under Cyberabad police station limits and 419 people were arrested in the cases.