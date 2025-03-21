3 inter-state transporters held, 7 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team along with Afzalgunj police apprehended three interstate ganja transporters from Odisha including two women at the bus parking near Sriram Nagar Hanuman Mandir, Gowliguda. The police seized seven kgs of dry ganja worth Rs 2.45 lakh from their possession.

The police arrested Baijayathi Takri alias Chandini Takri (36), Ghouri Jhara (35) and Dhanarjaya Khila alias Dhanu Khara (22).

According to the police, on interrogation, the accused persons revealed that, on the instructions of Sanjay from Odisha, they procured the contraband from Dhaneshwar and Raju, associates of Sanjay, and came to Hyderabad through private bus with the help of Dhanarjaya Khila to deliver the same to Satish Singh, of Mangalhat, Dhoolpet.

They are waiting to deliver the contraband, meanwhile the police task force along with Afzalgunj police apprehended them along with the contraband.

In this case, the main supplier, Sanjay, and his associates Dhaneshwar and Raju and the receiver Satish Singh, are absconding.