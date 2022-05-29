3 killed in separate road mishaps

Hyderabad: In separate road mishaps on Sunday in Hyderabad, at Bahadurpura, a pedestrian died after being hit by a tipper lorry on Sunday morning. Abdul Rashid (45), a resident of Mustafa Nagar was walking on the Mir Alam filter road when a tipper lorry hit him from behind.

"Rashid fell down the road and sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot," said Bahadurpura sub inspector, P Naga Laxmi.

The police took the driver into custody and seized the vehicle.

In another incident, a teenager died in a road accident at Gachibowli on Saturday night. Syed Abdul Samad (17), a resident of Jyothinagar in Ramachandrapuram was going on a motorcycle last night.

"When he reached UoH campus road, Samad rammed his motorcycle into a lorry ahead of him. He fell on the road and sustained injuries. He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead," said Gachibowli sub inspector, K Radhika Yadav.