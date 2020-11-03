3 University of Hyderabad faculty in world's Top 200 Researchers

Hyderabad: Based on data compiled and studied by John Loannidis of Stanford University, Elsevier and SciTech Strategies, and published in the highly respected journal PLOS Biology last week, three researchers of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) figure in the top 200 in their respective fields.

Prof MNV Prasad of the School of Life Sciences is ranked 116th in Environmental Sciences. Prof Ashwini Nangia of School of Chemistry, ranked 124th in Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry and Prof Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English listed at 189th in Literary Studies. While Prof Prasad is an Honorary Professor after superannuation, Prof Nangia is Director of NCL, Pune, and Prof Pramod K Nayar is Director, Institution of Eminence at UoH.

As many as 15 UoH faculty figure in the top two per cent of Indian researchers according to the study, which was based on SCOPUS data-based publications. In some cases, such as Literary Studies, UoH boasts the only Indian academic (Pramod K Nayar) in the world's top 200.

Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, commented on the researchers: "I am delighted but not really surprised at the wonderful rankings and citation record of our faculty. UoH clearly demonstrates excellence across multiple disciplines as can be seen from this data, with concentrations of high-impact work in Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Computer Science and English.

UoH has been at the forefront of research in multiple disciplines and the faculty listed here are all high performers. I see them as setting the high standards for other UoH faculty to be inspired by."