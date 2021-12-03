  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

32 more basti dawakhanas opened in Hyderabad

Basti dawakhana
x

Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a basti dawakhana in Shaikpet.

Highlights

Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a basti dawakhana in Shaikpet that is a part of 32 basti dawakhanas opened in Hyderabad today.

Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a basti dawakhana in Shaikpet that is a part of 32 basti dawakhanas opened in Hyderabad today. The minister was accompanied by Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath.

In Dhoolpet, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the facility while GHMC mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi along with MLA Danam Nagender inaugurate the basti dawakhana near Mahabharat community hall in Khairatabad.

Services like OPD consultation, tele-consultation, Lab Diagnosis, treatment of simple illness and immunisation are offered at the clinics besides antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for Anemia, BP and Blood Sugar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X