32 more basti dawakhanas opened in Hyderabad

Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a basti dawakhana in Shaikpet that is a part of 32 basti dawakhanas opened in Hyderabad today. The minister was accompanied by Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath.



In Dhoolpet, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the facility while GHMC mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi along with MLA Danam Nagender inaugurate the basti dawakhana near Mahabharat community hall in Khairatabad.



Services like OPD consultation, tele-consultation, Lab Diagnosis, treatment of simple illness and immunisation are offered at the clinics besides antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for Anemia, BP and Blood Sugar.