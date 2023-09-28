36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction

Hyderabad : The Balapur Laddu Auction will see 36 participants bidding for the sacred laddu. The bidders have come from different districts. A realtor from Khammam Ganesh said he was ready to bid even for Rs one crore. The priced Laddu which was auctioned for Rs 24.6 lakhs is expected to go big this time.

The bidders said that the Laddu brings prosperity and also provides growth in the business hence there is a big craze for the Laddu. Most of the times the realtors and farmers have won the bid in the laddu auction. The winners distribute laddu among their families and sprinkle on their farm lands for bountiful crop.

Meanwhile, a laddu was auctioned for Rs 36 lakhs in Nalgonda district. The laddu was won by a follower of Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy. It will be interesting to see whether the Balapur Laddu surpasses this milestone.