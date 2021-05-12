3Ps, new weapons to wage war against virus

Hyderabad: To battle Covid we need three weapons called peace, patience and positivity says Ashwini Salver, working for a company as a HR in Jubilee Hills.

"Two weeks back I began to feel ill. There was a pain in my chest and I decided to go for a Covid test at my local hospital late at night and report was positive," said Ashwini, a mother of two kids, residing in New Mettuguda.

"Knowing that I tested positive I quickly isolated myself from my children. I am so grateful to my cousin (Doctor who gave me great advice and has kept an eye on my Symptoms) and my family brought vitamins and food in time. My family rallied around to cook, shop, and clean. And of course my caring husband didn't leave my side and the result was that he also tested positive," Ashwini added.

She said though she was on path of recovery, she was feeling terribly weak.

She said she would like to appeal to all to wear a mask properly whether they like it or not. "You should care for yourself and your family," she said. It doesn't seem like such a big deal until you get affected with Covid. It is a tough illness. Don't compromise on safety and health protocols. Love yourself and your family, she added.