4-day video editing boot camp begins at OU

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University, inaugurated a four-day video editing boot camp for postgraduate students on Tuesday.

According to OU officials, the video editing boot camp aims to equip students with hands-on training in video editing, helping them enhance their employability and creative potential.

Professor C V Ranjani, director , HCDC, OU highlighted that video editing skills are highly valued across industries such as marketing, social media, content creation, entertainment, education, and advertising.

Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator, HCDC, OU stressed on the significance of video editing in digital marketing and explained how well-edited content enhances engagement and effectiveness, making it a crucial skill for both professional and personal communication.