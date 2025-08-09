446 officers rewarded at Hyd’bad Commissionerate

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Friday held a mega rewards program for the first two quarters (January to June) of 2025 to recognize good work, considering the challenges currently faced by all departments. A total of 446 officers and staff were recognized for their significant efforts in identifying and solving cases during the first six months of 2025.

Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand stated that officers and field-level staff in every department of the city are working hard to control crime and solve cases. He extended his best wishes to all.

The event was conducted at the CP Office Auditorium, ICCC Building, Banjara Hills. The award recipients included 2 ACPs, 49 Inspectors, 38 SIs, 21 ASIs, 30 Head Constables, 220 Police Constables, 11 Home Guards, 45 Ministerial Staff, 25 Public Prosecutors, Assistant Public Prosecutors, and 5 others.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand praised the tireless efforts of the police in maintaining law and order in Hyderabad.

The commissioner stated that while it is an impossible task to provide justice to everyone among a population of 80 lakhs with various types of criminals, the police are excelling at it. “We are very busy every day with some kind of bandobast/security arrangements. Whenever any crime occurs in the city, we respond immediately without delay and solve the cases promptly. It is because of our collective efforts that the Hyderabad City Police is receiving accolades and earning a notable reputation across the country.