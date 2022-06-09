450 sports complexes to be set up in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy on Wednesday announced that 450 sports complexes are to be set up in city under the Telangana Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme. The complexes are being set up with an aim to inculcate sportsmanship among people as well as provide physical fitness and mental relaxation to citizens.

Addressing the closing session of the Secunderabad Zone summer coaching camp at Maredpally ground, she said, "GHMC has decided to set up sports grounds and complexes to help talented players excel and develop their skills in popular sports in the State. She said so far 45 sports complexes have been set up in three premises in each ward. The swimming pool in Lalapet is to be inaugurated soon. The deputy mayor took part in the march past and presented certificates to participants, including athletes.

Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Commissioners, Sitaphal Mandi Corporator Samala Hema, Assistant Medical Health Officer (AMHO) Ravinder Gowd, Games Inspector Veeranand were among those present.