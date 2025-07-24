46th Ganesh Utsav to champion indigenous products, unity

Hyderabad: The 46th grand Shri Ganesh Utsav in Hyderabad will be organised from 27 August to 6 September under the aegis of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi. This year, the Samithi announced the festival would focus on spreading awareness about the use of indigenous products, fostering social harmony, and promoting cultural nationalism. Samithi president G Raghav Reddy formally launched the event by performing a Ganesh worship at the Samithi’s office in Baheti Bhavan, near Siddiamber Bazar.

Ravinutla Shashidhar, official spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), highlighted that the Ganesh festival typically generates a turnover of approximately Rs 5,000 crore. He stated that efforts would be made to ensure Indian professionals benefit from this economic activity. Furthermore, under the umbrella of this festival, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch will distribute a list of indigenous and foreign products, inspiring the public to prioritise Indian-made goods.

Shashidhar noted that this year’s celebrations will coincide with significant anniversaries: the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 125th Birth Anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, and the centenary celebration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Accordingly, awareness campaigns promoting unity, social harmony, and nationalism will be conducted at every Ganesh Pandal. He affirmed that despite numerous obstacles over the past 46 years, Shri Ganesh Utsav has been celebrated with grandeur and without hindrance, a tradition that will continue this year.

Committee Advisor M Ramaraju expressed concern that the original purpose behind conceiving the collective celebration of Shri Ganesh Utsav four decades ago was being overlooked. He stressed the importance of educating society about Dharma Raksha (protection of righteousness), Kirtan (devotional singing), and organisational power at Shri Ganesh pandals for the entire 11-day duration. Ramaraju emphasised the necessity of ensuring that non-believers and “traitors” do not receive any financial support from the festival, asserting that such funds could be used to attack Sanatanis.