5 kg hashish oil seized in major crackdown

Hyderabad: Ina major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW), in coordination with Langar House police, busted an interstate drug network and arrested five accused, including a key peddler, supplier, and two delivery boys.

Acting on credible information, police seized 5 kg of hash oil and 5 kg of ganja, along with a Honda Aviator scooter, six mobile phones, cash, and packing material, all valued at Rs.70 lakh. The operation was carried out on November 13 this year within the limits of Langar House police station.

The prime accused, Vykunta Rao alias Balu, native of Srikakulam and a repeat offender, allegedly sourced hash oil and ganja from Odisha at low cost from Paul Khila through the supplier Krushna Jalla, both of whom are natives of Odisha, and distributed it across Hyderabad and Cyberabad in small sachets through delivery agents at high margins. He makes in small Paper rolls like Dosa and Hash oil in small pet bottles by using the delivery boys Balaji and Chaitanya who are distance relative to him.

Similarly, he procured Hash Oil in KGs and sold it in 5-gram bottles to consumers for easy profit and a lavish lifestyle. Police said he used ‘virtual phone numbers’ and operated during fixed hours to evade detection.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to trace additional links in the supply chain.