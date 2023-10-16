5147th birth anniv of Agrasen Maharaj celebrated with pomp and grandeur

Hyderabad: The 5147th birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj was celebrated with pomp and grandeur by Agarwal Samaj, Telangana, on Sunday. Many cultural programmes were organised by various branches of Agarwal Samaj. Also, special prayers were offered to Goddess Ganga, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ganesh. Chief guests of the event were Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor of Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

During the event, awareness of organ donation was highlighted, how people can register them in Jeevandan located at NIMs, stated Dr Bhanu Gaurav of Gandhi Hospital. A few achievers of Agarwal Samaj which includes Nikhsa Agarwal, Anaya Agarwal - national championship of chess, Dr Udbhav Bansal, Neurosurgeon and Kritika Mittal, badminton player were felicitated along with several members of the community

According to the members of the community, to commemorate the birth anniversary of their Maharaj, month-long cultural programmes were organised such as treasure hunt, carrom, badminton and chess tournament. An exhibition was organised by the women members of Agarwal Samaj and Agra Bhagwat Katha was also organised by them. Along with these programmes, Agra AkhandJyotRath Yatra was organised, this Yatra started from Agrasen Bhawan, Secunderabad on October 1 and after passing through the offices of all the branches of Telangana, the Yatra arrived at Classic Convention III, Shamshabad and on its arrival the chariot received a grand welcome.

Somesh Kumar, chief advisor to CM, Telangana, said that it gives great enthusiasm knowing that there were around 6,000 members and 85 branches of the community. The teachings and values of the community are very impressive. As the community dreams to construct Agrasen University, the State government would extend its support.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, “Agarwal Samaj has played a significant role in development of Telangana by following the teachings of Agrasen Maharaj. The community has been doing various social services, especially blood donation camps.”

Purshotam Agarwal, chief convenor, said to commemorate the birth anniversary of their Maharaj, month-long cultural programmes were organised. Also, Agra AkhandJyotRath Yatra was organised, which toured the entire district of Telangana. It is our dream to set up various branches of Agarwal Samaj across the State, at present there are around 85 branches. The Government of India has also recognised the teachings of Agrasen Maharaj.

Kapoor Chand Gupta, Secretary, said, “Our main aim is to get our various branches in one single platform, and it is in progress. Also, recently through our hard work, we could get land at Srisailam, soon a guest house will be constructed.

Manish Agarwal, President, Agarwal Samaj, said Around 85 branches that include women members, youth members and many more exist. The community was founded in 1998. Various social works are being done by our community and under the corpus fund we are collecting donations. When a sufficient amount is gathered, the members of the community will benefit. The community is planning to open Agrasen University.

Purshotam Agarwal, chief convenor, Kapoor Chand Gupta, secretary, Manish Agarwal, President of Agarwal Samaj, Anjani Kumar, former president of Agrawal Samaj and other members were present during the event.

Why Agrasen Jayanti is celebrated?

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an important Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary king and a revered figure in the Agarwal community.