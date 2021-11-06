6 Secunderabad-Agartala special trains for festive season

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR)will run six special trains between Secunderabad and Agartala to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

The train No. 07030 will depart from Secunderabad at 4.35 pms on November 8, 15 and 22 (Monday) and arrive Agartala at 3 am on Thursday. In the return direction, train No. 07029 will leave Agartala at 6.10 am on November 12,19 and 26 (Fridays) and arrive Secunderabad at 2.50 pms on Sunday. The trains will stop at Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmahendravaram, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasor, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Ramput Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Guwahati, New Haflong, Badarpur Jn, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambasa stations, in both directions.

The trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches, a SCR release said.