7 crore for Pedda Cheruvu beautification works: Sabita Indra Reddy

Meerpet: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that Rs 7 crore are being spent for the beautification works along with the embankment of Pedda Cheruvu. Speaking at a meeting regarding beautification of Pedda Cheruvu here on Thursday, she directed the officials to make arrangements for laying foundation stone for the beautification works of Pedda Cheruvu on August 11.

The Minister also said that footpaths should be set up around the park for pedestrians to walk and saplings should be planted for creating a pleasant environment at the lake. A barrier and railing to be set up on one side of the pond to provide protection, she added. Minister Sabita instructed the officials to complete the work within six months. HMDA EE Ramesh Kumar, DE Dhanmohan Singh and others attended the meeting.