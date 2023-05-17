72 stations across SCR covered with 77 ‘One Station One Product’ outlets

Hyderabad: With terrific response received for the pilot project of One station One Product, 72 railway stations across the South Central Railway are covered with 77 outlets of ‘One Station One Product.

Initially, the ‘One Station One product’ concept was introduced at six stations for 30 days, but now it has been extended to other stations. It is giving high visibility to the local products in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka under the SCR jurisdiction.

According to SCR officials, in Telangana 26 stations, including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Gadwal, are covered with 29 stalls of ‘one station one product’, thereby giving a major boost to livelihood and welfare of local artisans. Some products include handlooms by thelocal weavers such as traditional Narayanpet, Gadwal and Pochampalli sarees; millet-based food products; TSCO handlooms, Bhadrachalam bamboo craft; deity idols; forest collections, handicraft; Nirmal toys, local delicacies.

The sale of millet-based products is being encouraged by the railways to create domestic and global demand and to provide nutritional food to people.

Seven stations are covered with ‘OSOP’ stalls on millet-based products.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, said the ‘One Station One product’ scheme gives a great opportunity to the local artisans to showcase their products. Railway stations are well suited to promote indigenous products which are famous in the surrounding places among the passengers.

Aarunya Handlooms, a selfhelp group from Narayanapet which has been awarded a handloom OSOP outlet at Secunderabad station, shared that “daily lakhs of passengers are coming to the station; most commuters are visiting our stall.

The sale of handlooms daily is approximately Rs. 3,500 on normal days and upto Rs. 5,000 during festive seasons. We are grateful for this opportunity which helps our weavers.