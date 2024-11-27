76th NCC Day celebrated with enthusiasm at GITAM

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated the 76th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day on Tuesday. The university campus was abuzz with excitement and pride as it celebrated this year’s event marking a significant milestone for the NCC, the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, which was established in 1948.

The celebration was graced by the chief guest, Professor D S Rao, pro vice chancellor of GITAM, who addressed the cadets and the participants. He highlighted the invaluable contributions of NCC cadets and personnel across various fields, emphasising their essential role in instilling discipline and patriotism within the nation. Professor Rao shared fond memories of NCC cadet days, recalling the camaraderie built during camps and the simple joys of shared meals.

Professor Rao also recognised the significance of the 75th Constitution Day and reiterated the NCC motto of “unity and discipline.” He remarked, “In a disciplined nation, we can achieve any milestone we set for ourselves.” He expressed his hope for the cadets to embody these values as India strives to become the third-largest economy while also addressing the challenge of low per capita income. He encouraged the cadets to uplift the standards of living for all citizens by applying the discipline and hard work they cultivate in the NCC.