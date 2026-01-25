Major OTT releases this week: Platform-wise guide

This week of January brings an expansive OTT lineup across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, and Aha, offering something for every kind of viewer. From romantic dramas and gritty police thrillers to spiritual fantasies, international series, and culturally rooted stories, streaming platforms are betting big on variety and scale. Here is a detailed, platform-wise look at the most talked-about OTT releases arriving between January 19 and January 25, 2026.

Netflix

Tere Ishk Mein

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in an intense romantic-action drama. The film explores obsession, emotional manipulation, and redemption as a psychological experiment on love spirals out of control. Set across Delhi and Leh, the narrative blends personal conflict with patriotism, examining unrequited love, class divides, and sacrifice through a deeply emotional lens.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

This romantic fantasy follows two emotionally guarded strangers who embark on a surreal road trip guided by a sentient GPS. As magical detours force them to confront painful memories and unresolved trauma, the journey becomes a form of cosmic therapy. Blending romance, fantasy, and introspection, the film reflects on grief, fear of commitment, and the courage to embrace emotional vulnerability.

JioHotstar

Gustaakh Ishq

Set in Old Delhi in the late 1990s, Gustaakh Ishq is a lyrical tribute to Urdu literature and slow-burning romance. Vijay Varma plays a struggling printer who seeks out a reclusive poet, portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah. The film delicately explores love, morality, and cultural heritage, supported by evocative music and poetic dialogue rooted in tahzeeb and tradition.

Him

Him blends sports drama with psychological horror, following a young football prodigy drawn into a sinister legacy behind sporting greatness. As mentorship turns into manipulation, the film explores obsession, ambition, and the dark cost of immortality in sports. With supernatural undertones and intense performances, it presents a chilling metaphor for fame and exploitation.

Mark

Kichcha Sudeepa headlines this gritty Kannada police thriller set over a single, explosive day. Playing a suspended superintendent, he investigates a child abduction case that turns deeply personal. Mixing mass-action elements with hard-hitting social commentary, Mark examines systemic corruption, political crime, and justice within an unforgiving urban landscape.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

This five-part drama chronicles India’s journey from the Chandrayaan-2 setback to the historic Chandrayaan-3 success. Focusing on scientists rather than technology alone, the series highlights perseverance, leadership, and quiet determination amid global scrutiny and pandemic challenges. It is a stirring, human-centric tribute to resilience and second chances.

ZEE5

45

A Kannada spiritual fantasy, 45 follows a software engineer who is given exactly forty-five days to live after a supernatural encounter. As he confronts mortality, karma, and past mistakes, the film delves into philosophical themes rooted in Indian mythology. Blending fantasy, action, and introspection, it offers a thought-provoking meditation on life and redemption.

Kaalipotka

This gritty series revolves around four women from marginalized backgrounds whose lives intersect after a mysterious death. As they battle corruption, societal judgment, and violent threats, Kaalipotka becomes a powerful narrative on female agency and survival. The show stands out for its raw storytelling, tense atmosphere, and strong performances.

Mastiii 4

The popular adult comedy franchise returns with its original trio navigating marital chaos in the UK. A misguided attempt at “relationship freedom” leads to hilarious misunderstandings, reversals, and criminal entanglements. Packed with slapstick humour and nostalgia, Mastiii 4 leans into excess while ultimately reinforcing the value of commitment and consequences.

Sirai

A restrained Tamil crime drama, Sirai follows a reserve policeman escorting an undertrial prisoner to court. During the journey, buried truths about injustice and systemic neglect emerge. Set against post-riot tensions, the film evolves into a moving exploration of compassion, religious bias, and moral courage within an indifferent judicial system.

Prime Video

Cheekatilo

Sobhita Dhulipala stars as a true-crime podcaster investigating a decades-old serial murder case in Hyderabad. When the mystery turns personal, she is forced into a dangerous confrontation with power structures and her own trauma. Dark, atmospheric, and socially grounded, Cheekatilo blends investigative suspense with a strong female-led narrative.

Steal

Set in London, Steal is a high-stakes thriller about an ordinary employee caught in a massive digital heist threatening billions in pension funds. As crime, corporate greed, and intelligence agencies collide, the series examines wealth inequality and institutional failure. Tense and topical, it offers a sharp look at modern financial anxiety.

Aha

Shambhala

The Telugu mystical thriller Shambhala, starring Aadi Saikumar, makes its OTT debut after a modest theatrical run. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film blends spirituality and suspense, exploring faith, destiny, and hidden truths. With strong technical values and atmospheric storytelling, the makers hope the digital release will help the film reach a wider audience.

From emotionally layered romances and socially conscious dramas to large-scale spectacles and experimental genres, streaming platforms are catering to global and regional audiences alike. With compelling narratives rooted in culture, psychology, and contemporary concerns, this week’s releases reaffirm OTT as a space where scale, substance, and storytelling converge.