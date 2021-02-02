X
9 cities to be developed like Hyderabad

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman 

Highlights

The Union Government has decided to replicate the “Hyderabad Model” in the research and development and university education in the country

Hyderabad: The Union Government has decided to replicate the "Hyderabad Model" in the research and development and university education in the country.

Making a special reference to Hyderabad which has 40 major research institutes, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that similar facilities would also be created in nine cities in the country soon. "We will create such formal umbrella structures so that these institutions can have better synergy while retaining their internal autonomy. A Glue Grant will be set aside for the purpose," she said.

Hyderabad has emerged as the hub of defence research and development, pharma, vaccine research and production, Central universities, higher educational institutions and also noted colleges offering unique courses to develop youth as high skilled work forces to meet the growing demands in various sectors in the country.

