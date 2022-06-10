9-year-old raped by driver in Hyd

Hyderabad: In yet another heinous crime on minors, another minor girl was allegedly raped by a man at LB Nagar in Hyderabad.

The suspect identified as Mohd Saleem, a driver working at the Malakpet market and the nine-year-old girl, lived in the same neighbourhood.

Police said that Saleem, on the pretext of sending her to a nearby shop, called her into his house and raped her several times. He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone, or he would harm her and family.

The girl's mother who noticed behavioural changes in her, enquired and the girl shared what happened. Based on a complaint, the LB Nagar police have booked a case and are investigating.