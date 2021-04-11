90 transfer points for Swachh Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In order to make solid waste collection process easier Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to establissh 90 SCTPs (Secondary Collection Centers and Transfer Points) in the city. Around 3 SCTPs would be established in each circle.



Currently, the municipal solid waste is being collected from door to door in swachh auto tippers, which then gets unloaded at transfer station. Later the same is then loaded in the bigger open top tippers (about 25 Ton GW) covered with tarpaulin sheet at the respective transfer stations and is sent to treatment & disposal facility at Jawahar Nagar.

Briefing on the development of garbage collection and transfer stations in the city to The Hans India, Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, Mayor, GHMC said, "For the Integrated Municipal Solid waste Management Project small capacity decentralized structures named as Secondary Collection & Transfer Points are being established in all zones. Currently, 34 locations have been studied for feasibility of which, 11 locations are already constructed while the remaining 8 locations are under construction and 15 locations are found non feasible. We proposed to establish 90 such SCTPs with a minimum of 3 SCTPs per circle."

"Each SCTP to be built in an area of 100 Sqm and designated for mechanized operations in compliance to Solid waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016. The new system uses Portable self compactors, static compactors, hermetically sealed containers and hook mounted vehicles for handling and transporting of waste. Around 55 such vehicles have been procured already," she added. The authorities claim that availability of feasible open spaces in circles is challenging as public representatives and locals are raising objections. Estimated cost for each SCTP is 2.72 crore.

SCTPs would facilitate garbage collection activity and solid waste management, and the efficiency of the activities will also be increased as secondary stations will help garbage collectors to reduce turnaround time and distance travelled by collection vehicles, the authorities assured.