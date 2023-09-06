9999, this number plate sold at a shocking price

Hyderabad: Bidding for fancy numbers was held on Tuesday in Hyderabad East Zone. Through bidding, the RTA exchequer received Rs. 18 lakhs in revenue. TS 11Z 9999 number plate was sold at Rs 9,99,999. This number was acquired by the Church Educational Society at a huge cost.



The eye-catching price for this number in the bidding has surprised everyone. He comments that he can buy another car with this money. On the other hand, TS 11 FA 0001 number is Kamineni Sai Shivanagu was owned for Rs 3.50 lakhs. Shyamala Rohit Reddy got TSFA 0011 at Rs. 1.55 lakhs.